PG medical student suicide: Preethi was murdered, allege kin

By Express News Service

JANGAON : The family of the first-year post-graduate student Dr Dharawath Preethi on Monday alleged that she was in fact murdered in cold blood. Her family members, father Narender, sister Pooja, and brother Vamshi said that she had been murdered by her seniors in MGM Hospital, in Warangal. They said that she was mentally tortured by isolating her from the rest of her colleagues during duty hours.

Pooja alleged that her sister Dr Preethi was forcibly injected with harmful medicine and suspected the involvement of at least three to four persons in hatching the plot to kill her. She ruled out the suicide theory as, she said her sister, as a junior, had no access to harmful medicines.

She said it was a cold-blooded and premeditated murder by her seniors. She said Dr Saif, the main accused in the case, had been harassing her since December 6, 2022. Preethi’s father Narender alleged that his daughter was not so weak to end her life.

She even worked under trying circumstances like when Covid-19 was spreading fast. She worked in a private hospital in Hyderabad and ESI Hospital, without any fear in those days of pandemic, he said.

He demanded the suspension of the Anesthesia Head of the Department(HOD) Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy and Principal Dr Divvela Mohandas. Preethi’s mother Shardha with teary eyes said that her daughter died because she was an ST student and had been discriminated against by upper caste students. She said that even the senior doctors from the Kakatiya Medical College(KMC) did not come to her funeral. She demanded justice which she said was possible through an inquiry by a sitting judge.

Students hold candlelight vigil in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Students of Nalgonda government medical college boycotted classes on Monday and protested against the government for the death of Preethi, a first-year PG student who died last night after battling for life for five days. ABVP Nalgonda district convener Laxman demanded that the government punish those responsible for medical student’s death. He said that girls are not protected in the state and young women are being victimized in the name of ragging and ‘love jihad’. They demanded that government shares the efforts it has taken to ensure safety of women in the State.

