SC or ST leader from Telangana state likely to find slot in CWC

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of a recent amendment to the party’s constitution paving way for provision of 50 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), minorities and women in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), a leader from SC or ST community in Telangana is most likely to be inducted into the party’s highest decision making body.

As the party has increased the number of CWC members to 35 from 23, Telangana leaders from marginalised communities have improved their chances of being shortlisted for the party working committee.

The senior leaders particularly from dominant castes like K Jana Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Ali Shabbir, Mallu Ravi, KVP Ramachander Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, and J Geeta Reddy also have high hopes of making it to CWC.

However, if the sources are to be believed, either CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who hails from the SC community, or MLA Dansari Anasuya, also known as Seethakka, who is from the ST community, is very likely to get into the CWC. “Inducting Seethakka, a strong leader from the Adivasi community who is in her 50s, would send a political message to the marginalised communities as to how much importance the party is giving to them,” said a senior leader.

The party has already elevated Bhatti Vikramarka to the CLP leader position. As Telangana is already in election mode, the Congress cadre are hoping that the elevation of Dalit and Adivasi leaders would invigorate the party.

Revanth blasts KCR for not visiting Preethi's family

Hanamkonda: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “maintaining silence and not reacting” to the suicide of Kakatiya Medical College PG student Dr Dharavath Preethi. Addressing a huge gathering during his Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Parkal, he found fault with the chief minister’s “attitude” in not visiting the hospital where Preethi was undergoing treatment. “I want to ask the BRS ministers and people’s representatives if their reaction will be the same if such an incident occurs in their family,” he said.

Questioning the government for its inaction, he said: “Why you haven’t initiated any action against the Head of the Department (HOD) Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy and other faculty members.” “KCR’s son ‘Drama’ Rao often says that four crore people of Telangana are one family under CM’s umbrella. If four crore people of Telangana belong to KCR, then why did CM fail to visit the hospital to see Dr Preethi,” he wondered.

