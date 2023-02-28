Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court denies bail to accused in Viveka murder case

CBI advocate also alleged that Sunil Yadav had requested Dasthagiri to provide an axe for the execution of the murder.

Published: 28th February 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

UCC, court, judgement

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Yadati Sunil Yadav, one of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, was denied bail by Telangana High Court Judge Chillakur Sumalatha on Monday.

Standing counsel for the CBI Nagendran strongly opposed Sunil Yadav’s bail petition, claiming that one of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder case Shaik Dasthagiri, who turned approver, had revealed that  Sunil Yadav (A-2) along with co-accused persons had executed the brutal murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy on the intervening night of March 14 and 15, 2019.

Sunil Yadav was part of the plan for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. It was plotted about one month prior at the residence of the co-accused T Gangi Reddy alias Yerra Gangi Reddy in the presence of Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy, and Shaikh Dasthagiri, as revealed by Shaikh Dasthagiri. CBI counsel further stated that Dasthagiri had revealed that he, along with the co-accused, Sunil Yadav and others, received `1 crore each as an advance payment for carrying out the murder. T Gangi Reddy, one of the accused delivered the money.

CBI advocate also alleged that Sunil Yadav had requested Dasthagiri to provide an axe for the execution of the murder. As a result, on March 14, 2019, in the afternoon, Shaikh Dasthagiri (approver) acquired an axe from Kadiri, a town around 35 km from Pulivendula. During the inquiry, the shopkeeper and a person who accompanied Dasthagiri verified this event, he claimed. Senior counsel L Ravichander, said that the accused petitioner is not innocent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Viveka murder case
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp