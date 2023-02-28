Telangana High Court denies bail to accused in Viveka murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yadati Sunil Yadav, one of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, was denied bail by Telangana High Court Judge Chillakur Sumalatha on Monday.

Standing counsel for the CBI Nagendran strongly opposed Sunil Yadav’s bail petition, claiming that one of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder case Shaik Dasthagiri, who turned approver, had revealed that Sunil Yadav (A-2) along with co-accused persons had executed the brutal murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy on the intervening night of March 14 and 15, 2019.

Sunil Yadav was part of the plan for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. It was plotted about one month prior at the residence of the co-accused T Gangi Reddy alias Yerra Gangi Reddy in the presence of Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy, and Shaikh Dasthagiri, as revealed by Shaikh Dasthagiri. CBI counsel further stated that Dasthagiri had revealed that he, along with the co-accused, Sunil Yadav and others, received `1 crore each as an advance payment for carrying out the murder. T Gangi Reddy, one of the accused delivered the money.

CBI advocate also alleged that Sunil Yadav had requested Dasthagiri to provide an axe for the execution of the murder. As a result, on March 14, 2019, in the afternoon, Shaikh Dasthagiri (approver) acquired an axe from Kadiri, a town around 35 km from Pulivendula. During the inquiry, the shopkeeper and a person who accompanied Dasthagiri verified this event, he claimed. Senior counsel L Ravichander, said that the accused petitioner is not innocent.

