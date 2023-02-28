Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court rejects Maheshwara college’s plea

The college administration requested a remedy from the HC.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday rejected a plea by Maheshwara Medical College seeking directions to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to grant the college licences to teach PG Medical courses. The college is owned by family members of Congress leader Alleti Maheshwara Reddy.

The NMC revoked the letters of permission given to the college for the Post Graduate programme on the grounds that it had presented seven forged Bank of Baroda guarantee documents and directed that the PG medical students admitted for the academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 be transferred.

The college administration requested a remedy from the HC. The court, however, turned down its argument. The college challenged it and brought an appeal before the division bench. D Prakash Reddy, senior counsel for the college, argued that the college had not engaged in dishonest actions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp