Telangana High Court rejects Maheshwara college’s plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday rejected a plea by Maheshwara Medical College seeking directions to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to grant the college licences to teach PG Medical courses. The college is owned by family members of Congress leader Alleti Maheshwara Reddy. The NMC revoked the letters of permission given to the college for the Post Graduate programme on the grounds that it had presented seven forged Bank of Baroda guarantee documents and directed that the PG medical students admitted for the academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 be transferred. The college administration requested a remedy from the HC. The court, however, turned down its argument. The college challenged it and brought an appeal before the division bench. D Prakash Reddy, senior counsel for the college, argued that the college had not engaged in dishonest actions.