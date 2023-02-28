Telangana state ECET on May 20, LAWCET on May 25

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) and TS Law and PG Law Entrance Test (TS LAWCET & PGLCET) will be conducted in the second half of May. According to the schedule announced by Osmania University on Monday, TS ECET will be conducted on May 20 while TS LAWCET and PGLCET will be held on May 25.

Both the examinations will be conducted through computer based test mode by OU on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admissions into various courses in the State government colleges for 2023-24 academic year.

TS ECET is conducted for admissions into Diploma and B.Sc Mathematics degree candidates for lateral entry admission into B.E, B.Tech and B.Pharm courses.

For TS ECET, applications can be submitted online between March 2 and May 2. The students can also submit applications till May 8 and 12 with late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2,500 respectively. The exam will be conducted in one session from 9 am to 12 noon on the scheduled date.

LAWCET and PGLCET are conducted for admission into three to five year law and LLM courses and online applications can be submitted from March 2 to April 6 with Rs 900 and Rs 1,100 fee respectively.

