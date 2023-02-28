Telangana state to provide houses or house sites to 1 crore families

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana has decided to provide houses or house sites to around one crore families. If implemented, the government’s ‘housing for all’ policy will benefit almost all the families in the State. The Cabinet sub-committee on house sites, which met here under the chairmanship of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday, discussed issues related to allocation of house sites to all the eligible beneficiaries in the State. Issues pertaining to implementation of GO 58, GO 59, Sadabinama, notarised documents and endowment or Waqf lands were also discussed during the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Rama Rao said that the government was committed to providing houses or house sites to all the eligible beneficiaries in the State, which would benefit one crore families.

He said that pattas were handed over to more than 1.25 lakh beneficiaries in 2014. Verification process in respect of 20,685 houses was completed under GO 58. The sub-committee was directed to expedite issue of house site pattas.

Rama Rao directed the officials to come up with a “people first” policy wherein those below poverty line are in occupation of plots for residential purpose and action should be taken to issue house site pattas to them.

Referring to notarised documents, which is more prevalent in urban areas, the Cabinet sub-committee mandated the officials to finalise the procedure in a time-bound action plan. The committee requested all officials to take a “pro-poor” approach and expedite completion of all formalities in all the eligible cases.

Resource mobilisation

The Cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation, which met under the chairmanship of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, discussed the ways and means to augment the financial resources of the State. It may be recalled that the State government has decided to generate additional funds to implement the welfare and developmental schemes by selling government lands.

