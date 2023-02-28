Home States Telangana

Why is women’s ratio less in scientific fields? 

According to a UNESCO report, only 35% of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students in higher education globally are women.

HYDERABAD: Over the years, women have made significant contributions to science, helping to change the face of the world. However, the ratio of women in the field is not even equal to the number of men pursuing advanced sciences.

According to a UNESCO report, only 35% of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students in higher education globally are women. However, in India, the situation isn’t so bleak. While 43% of the total graduates in STEM in India are women, which is one of the highest in the world, only 14% become scientists, engineers, and technologists. On the occasion of National Science Day, which is celebrated annually on February 28th, women scientists from reputed institutes in Hyderabad shared their thoughts on women in science.

Dr. Satyavathi, Chief Scientist and HOD of Process Engineering and Technology Transfer at IICT, said, “When it comes to contribution in science or technology, I do not see it as men in science or women in science, but to reach the position of having a discussion on scientific temperament and the contribution it may be more challenging for women. There are only a few of us here; there must be many more.”

Dr. Chaturvedula B Tripura, Senior Scientist at CSIR-CCMB, said, “Women have always been active in science, but the numbers are still low. The visibility is slowly gaining pace but has to scale greater heights. Many women are now seen in positions such as Director Generals and secretaries in major organisations such as CSIR and DBT. After 80 years of the establishment of CSIR, we now have the first women DG of CSIR, which is a historic event.”

She added: “The majority of the hurdles come in terms of balancing family and career. ” Sunitha Choudary, Scientist at ICRISAT, said, “What people often call the glass ceiling may not be visible, but it does exist. Gender equality is there, but gender inclusivity is not seen, as top positions are mostly reserved for men.”

