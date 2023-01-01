Anjani Kumar takes charge as new Telangana DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau Anjani Kumar took over as the Director General of Police (full additional charge) of Telangana state on Saturday following the superannuation of incumbent M Mahender Reddy.

Simultaneously, Hyderabad’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devender Singh assumed charge as the new commissioner of Rachakonda Commissionerate after Mahesh Bhagwat was transferred and posted as ADGP, CID.

Anjani Kumar, a 1990 batch IPS officer, said that after assuming charge as the new DGP said: “The star of Telangana has to shine the brightest. Partnering with you all, I promise this to our Chief Minister.”

He showered praise on outgoing DGP Mahender Reddy.

“Mahender Reddy had brought policing closer to the people, using technology, and thus empowered every citizen. People have a right to safety, security, dignity, and self-respect. When we empower citizens we empower the effort of policing. Every citizen is a policeman and every policeman is a citizen,” he said.

The new DGP said a better police ecosystem was essential for ensuring transparency and objectivity. “I will focus on ensuring a stress-free police functioning and improvement in the quality of service to the people.”

In a lighter vein, he said the police department needs both optimists and pessimists. “Remember, it was the optimist who invented the aeroplane but it was the pessimist who developed the parachute,” he said.

HYDERABAD: Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau Anjani Kumar took over as the Director General of Police (full additional charge) of Telangana state on Saturday following the superannuation of incumbent M Mahender Reddy. Simultaneously, Hyderabad’s Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devender Singh assumed charge as the new commissioner of Rachakonda Commissionerate after Mahesh Bhagwat was transferred and posted as ADGP, CID. Anjani Kumar, a 1990 batch IPS officer, said that after assuming charge as the new DGP said: “The star of Telangana has to shine the brightest. Partnering with you all, I promise this to our Chief Minister.” He showered praise on outgoing DGP Mahender Reddy. “Mahender Reddy had brought policing closer to the people, using technology, and thus empowered every citizen. People have a right to safety, security, dignity, and self-respect. When we empower citizens we empower the effort of policing. Every citizen is a policeman and every policeman is a citizen,” he said. The new DGP said a better police ecosystem was essential for ensuring transparency and objectivity. “I will focus on ensuring a stress-free police functioning and improvement in the quality of service to the people.” In a lighter vein, he said the police department needs both optimists and pessimists. “Remember, it was the optimist who invented the aeroplane but it was the pessimist who developed the parachute,” he said.