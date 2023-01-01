Home States Telangana

Debt-ridden vice-sarpanch consumes pesticide, dies in Telangana

Tirupati raised a Rs 15 lakh loan for the construction of Rythu Vedika and other developmental works in the village.

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Chidinepalli BRS vice-sarpanch Balineni Tirupati, 35, died by suicide unable to free himself from the shackles of debts in Kataram Mandal in the district on Saturday. According to Chidinepally villagers, Tirupati took pesticide at his residence. Learning about his extreme act, his neighbours rushed him to hospital but he died on the way.

Tirupati raised a Rs 15 lakh loan for the construction of Rythu Vedika and other developmental works in the village. He took the amount from private lenders. The State government, however, did not approve the construction and withheld payment.

About six months ago, his wife Sarita was very unhappy with him for raising a loan for development works. She fell ill and died subsequently.

After her death, Tirupati became addicted to alcohol.

His two daughters Srinitya and Srikala tried in vain to make him quit the habit. He soon sank into depression and as debts continued to weigh him down, he ended his life.

Chidinepally Sarpanch Antargam Rajamouli, who mourned his death, urged the State government to take care of his two daughters. Kataram SI Ch Srinivas said a case has been registered under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death).

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

