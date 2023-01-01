Era of Agniveers begins, 2,200 begin training at Artillery Centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 2,200 first batch of Agniveers will begin their training at the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad from Sunday, the first day of the new year. The new recruits will be subjected to a meticulously planned training regime over a period of eight months to shape them into well-trained and disciplined soldiers for the Indian Army.

After undergoing four phases of gruelling testing and filtering process involving physical and medical tests, written examination and document verification the first batch of Agniveers started reporting to their respective training centres on December 24.

Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan, Commandant Artillery Centre, Hyderabad welcomed the Agniveers and interacted with them prior to the training. A plethora of training, infrastructure and administrative preparations have been made by the Artillery Centre to ensure smooth conduct of the training.

A total of over 8,000 Agniveers, recruited under the Agnipath scheme, are expected to be trained by the end of 2023. They will be serving for a mandatory period of four years empowering them with discipline, skill and military ethos which would be beneficial to the nation and society at large.

