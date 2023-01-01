IT to maintain growth pace: Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary

Madhavi Tata By

Express News Service

The IT sector has performed exceedingly well in the last eight years ever since Telangana has become a new State. In terms of the value of software developed and exported, the number of jobs created, and a number of new companies that set up their development centres in the State, Telangana has consistently performed above the national average on all these parameters. We are very confident that the same growth momentum will be maintained during 2023 also.

World over, the tendency to digitalise more and more is pretty evident now. Companies have realised that whichever sector they operate in, technology can give them an added advantage to stay above their competition.

Many such companies routinely look up towards India to get their technology operations set up. Because of the strong reputation Telangana and Hyderabad have built for good quality talent, a strong value proposition on infrastructure and a very proactive and supportive government, we figure among the top choices of all the tech companies who are looking at India.

In the last financial year, 450,000 new jobs were created in the IT sector throughout the country, of which 1,50,000 or 1/3rd was the contribution of Hyderabad. We are confident that we will be able to maintain these numbers.

Another gratifying development over the last few years has been our success in promoting Tier-2 locations in the State as viable technology development locations. Both large and mid-scale IT companies have seen value in setting up development centres in towns like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam. We intend to add at least three more centres during 2023 and expand the existing three Tier-2 locations.

Emerging technologies

The technology landscape has witnessed amazing use of new generation transformative technologies which we collectively call emerging technologies. Telangana has been at the forefront of utilising many such technologies in improving the government’s own processes and also in creating an impact on many challenges that a common person faces. There are umpteen use cases in Telangana enabled by technologies like AI, Blockchain, IoT, drones, Big Data, etc, that are recognised as national best practices.

Our endeavour in 2023 would be to identify more such use cases and create a strong visible impact of these emerging technologies. Two further new technologies that we want to add to our basket this year include Web 3.0 and smart cities applications.

We feel very encouraged by the fact that most of the technologies that we use in Telangana are sourced from young technology entrepreneurs or start-ups. Our innovation ecosystem today is ranked among the best in the country. We are confident of taking the innovation work that we do in Telangana to the next level in 2023 and providing further encouragement and support to our Entrepreneurs to come up with more innovative products and solutions that are useful for the government in improving the lives of the common citizens.

