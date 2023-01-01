KTR to open Kothaguda flyover on January 1 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending traffic woes, the multi-level unidirectional Kothaguda flyover will be opened on New Year’s day by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. The flyover which missed several deadlines has now been completed.

The flyover will connect Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur junction, providing a 100 per cent traffic solution at the Botanical Garden Junction and Kothaguda Junction. At Kondapur junction, the problem would ease to a great extent.

The multi-level flyover has been built by the GHMC at an estimated cost of Rs 263.09 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The Kothaguda flyover will reduce traffic snarls at three important junctions in the western part of the city — Botanical Garden, Kothaguda, and Kondapur.

Presently, these three junctions are T-intersections with very little space between them and traffic snarls are the worst during peak hours. The surrounding area has many software establishments in the vicinity of these junctions causing huge traffic jams during peak hours.

Unidirectional flyover from Gachibowli

The unidirectional flyover facilitates traffic from Gachibowli and heading towards Kondapur, Allwyn Colony, Miyapur and other areas apart from the traffic coming from Gachibowli towards HiTec City, Financial District and other areas. Also for commuters from Kondapur going to Gachibowli, a unidirectional three-lane underpass is ready near Kothaguda Junction.

Further, the road from Gachibowli to Miyapur forms a major connectivity road between the Financial District and the HiTec City area. Further, this road also connects the residential area of Miyapur and its surroundings with the software establishments of the Financial District and HiTec City.

The main flyover is a five-lane from the SLN Terminus upto Botanical Garden junction, six-lane from Botanical Junction upto Kothaguda Junction, and three lanes from Kothaguda junction up to Kondapur RTA office (2,216 metres). The Botanical up ramp (two lanes up the ramp for traffic from Masjid Banda road up to Botanical Junction (400 metres).

The HiTec City down the ramp (three-lane down the ramp for traffic Kothaguda Jn towards HiTec City, 383 metres). Simultaneously, a 470-metre long, 11-m-wide underpass at Kothaguda Junction from Hafeezpet towards Gachibowli is also being built along with this flyover. It starts near Harsha Toyota, Kondapur and runs up to Sarath City Capital Mall.

HYDERABAD: Ending traffic woes, the multi-level unidirectional Kothaguda flyover will be opened on New Year’s day by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. The flyover which missed several deadlines has now been completed. The flyover will connect Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur junction, providing a 100 per cent traffic solution at the Botanical Garden Junction and Kothaguda Junction. At Kondapur junction, the problem would ease to a great extent. The multi-level flyover has been built by the GHMC at an estimated cost of Rs 263.09 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). The Kothaguda flyover will reduce traffic snarls at three important junctions in the western part of the city — Botanical Garden, Kothaguda, and Kondapur. Presently, these three junctions are T-intersections with very little space between them and traffic snarls are the worst during peak hours. The surrounding area has many software establishments in the vicinity of these junctions causing huge traffic jams during peak hours. Unidirectional flyover from Gachibowli The unidirectional flyover facilitates traffic from Gachibowli and heading towards Kondapur, Allwyn Colony, Miyapur and other areas apart from the traffic coming from Gachibowli towards HiTec City, Financial District and other areas. Also for commuters from Kondapur going to Gachibowli, a unidirectional three-lane underpass is ready near Kothaguda Junction. Further, the road from Gachibowli to Miyapur forms a major connectivity road between the Financial District and the HiTec City area. Further, this road also connects the residential area of Miyapur and its surroundings with the software establishments of the Financial District and HiTec City. The main flyover is a five-lane from the SLN Terminus upto Botanical Garden junction, six-lane from Botanical Junction upto Kothaguda Junction, and three lanes from Kothaguda junction up to Kondapur RTA office (2,216 metres). The Botanical up ramp (two lanes up the ramp for traffic from Masjid Banda road up to Botanical Junction (400 metres). The HiTec City down the ramp (three-lane down the ramp for traffic Kothaguda Jn towards HiTec City, 383 metres). Simultaneously, a 470-metre long, 11-m-wide underpass at Kothaguda Junction from Hafeezpet towards Gachibowli is also being built along with this flyover. It starts near Harsha Toyota, Kondapur and runs up to Sarath City Capital Mall.