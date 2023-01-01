Man ends life days after ‘murder’ of wife, 2 kids in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 35-year-old man, Vemula Srikanth, ended his life in the early hours of Saturday allegedly due to harassment from his in-laws and Rs 20-lakh debt he reportedly incurred for the treatment of his wife and two children, who all passed away in a span of 30 days during medical treatment in a private hospital.

His 20-month-old son Adwait died on November 16, his daughter Amulya, 6, on December 4 and his wife Mamatha, 32, on December 16 due to some mysterious illness. The district Health Department conducted an investigation and came to the conclusion that the death of Mamatha and her two children was not of natural cause. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Juwairia also conveyed the same things to all the family members of Mamatha.

Srikanth’s father Laxmipathi initially suspected that his son also died due to the same disease that affected his daughter-in-law and the two grandchildren. Later, he was told that Srikanth consumed an overdose of sleeping pills and ended his life. Laxmipathi alleged that Mamatha’s parents mounted pressure on his son to return the dowry he was given after the death of Mamatha and her children.

They also accused him of having an affair with a colleague in the college where he worked and lost his job. According to Laxmipathi, the loss of his wife and children, mounting debts and alleged harassment from his in-laws drove Srikanth to end his life.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

