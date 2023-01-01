Home States Telangana

Telangana congress cadres keep their fingers crossed, pray for peace in party

Congress sources are confident that something like this would happen in January or February.

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With elections on the horizon, second-rung leaders and cadres of the Congress are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping that the top-rung leaders cast aside their differences and work for the party in the New Year.

Their prayers are justified -- after all, every time the party made headlines in 2022, it was for the wrong reasons like internal disputes and defections. It is indisputable that the party’s loyal cadres are troubled by the party’s internal strife which was the stated reason for some seniors, like Dasoju Sravan and Marri Shashidhar Reddy, to quit.

Though the unease in party circles has been growing ever since the Congress high command began considering A Revanth Reddy for the TPCC chief post, it reached a saturation point towards the end of 2022, when a section of leaders revolted, citing appointments of ‘migrants’ to various state committees.
The committed Congressmen are worried that this infighting has done even more damage to the party that was already in trouble.

“The damage to party seniors by the recent revolt is about 50 per cent and about 75 per cent to the party itself,” quantified a former MP.

‘Neutral leaders like K Jana Reddy and Renuka Chowdhary were the voice of reason with the Congress and their view was echoed by the emissary sent by the AICC, Digvijay Singh.

Under the current political circumstances, unless the Congress high command appoints an AICC in charge who is acceptable to all sections, the infighting would not subside. Congress sources are confident that something like this would happen in January or February.

