Telangana: Eatala to be BJP State chief, Bandi to join Modi cabinet?

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A change of guard in the BJP’s State leadership appears imminent as the party’s central leadership is likely to induct Bandi Sanjay into the Union cabinet in February or March, according to reliable sources.

The one to replace him may not come as a surprise to many as rumours have been doing the rounds in the party circles that Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender may be appointed as the president of the State BJP or he may be projected as chief ministerial face ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

The choice may ruffle some feathers in the party, but it appears to be a well-deliberated step. There are quite a few contenders for the post like BJP national vice president DK Aruna, former MPs Jithendar Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, but the leadership is reportedly considering Rajender’s name.

The party’s central leadership seems to prefer Eatala Rajender due to many reasons. He not only possesses enormous experience as a legislator, finance and health minister in the Chandrasekhar Rao cabinet, but has been seen as the ‘Vibhushan’ in the BRS’ kingdom, who revolted against his party supremo and joined forces with the saffron brigade.He hails from the BC (Mudiraj) community which has a considerable electorate to turn the tide in favour of any party, and he is one who appeals to the masses irrespective of caste.

He has not only proved his mettle as the chairman of the party’s joining committee, but also campaigned effectively during the Munugode by-election, and has been travelling across the State trying to garner the support of various communities, especially the youth. In a short period of time, he not only blended into the party’s culture and ideology, he also portrayed a more balanced and neutral face which appeals to the composite and unique culture of Telangana. Moreover, he has declared that dethroning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS is the purpose of his life.

The party leaders have not confirmed these developments, as they feel that such a decision has never been taken in the party till now.“The BJP presidents have always been someone from the party’s ideological background. There are examples where new-comers with no other party affiliation have been made party presidents, but this has never happened,” said a party’s senior functionary.

