Telangana TPCC chief  Revanth seeks Rs 15K MSP for cotton

In his letter, Revanth accused the State government of not having a proper plan for agriculture and crops, and not having a support system to guide farmers.

Published: 01st January 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government was being high-handed while farmers were struggling to get a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy demanded a remunerative price of Rs 15,000 per quintal of cotton. He shot off an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on New Year’s eve emphasising the farmers’ woes.

He pointed out that currently cotton farmers were being paid Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per quintal. In his letter, Revanth accused the State government of not having a proper plan for agriculture and crops, and not having a support system to guide farmers.

He said that the failure of the BRS government in supplying fertilisers and pesticides, and assurance in the event of crop loss, had pushed agriculture into a crisis.Lashing out at KCR, Revanth said, “Due to your policies, farmers are taking extreme steps on a daily basis. In the NCRB data, Telangana stood fourth in farmers’ suicides.”

