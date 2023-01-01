Telangana: TSPSC issues notifications for 800 vacant posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday released four different notifications announcing the recruitment process for more than 800 vacancies in different departments.

The vacancies posted through the notifications include 544 assistant professors, physical directors, and librarian posts in government degree colleges, 113 assistant motor vehicle inspector posts, 78 accounts officer posts, and 71 Librarian posts under the ambit of the commissioner of intermediate and technical education.

The TSPSC stated that the application process for assistant professor, physical directors, and librarians posts would begin on January 31, and the applications for the assistant motor vehicle inspector post will be accepted from January 12.

