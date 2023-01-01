Two killed as granite slabs fall on auto in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a ghastly incident, two workers reportedly died on the spot and four suffered grievous injuries at Ayyagaripalle in Kuravi Mandal of Mahabubabad district on Saturday night when two huge granite slabs slipped from a lorry and landed on an auto-rickshaw. The deceased were identified as Banoth Suman and Yekkalapu Srikanth, residents of Mangoligudem in Chinnagudem Mandal.

One of the seriously injured victims, Denkyala Naveen, was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal, while Lingampelly Rambabu, Banoth Ramu, Banoth Ramesh (driver of the ill-fated auto), Nunavath Veeranna, Boddu Shekar were admitted to the Mahabubabad Government Hospital.

Mahabubabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Sadaiah along with his team rushed to the spot. With the help of earth movers, the granite slabs were removed and the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Speaking to TNIE, Sadaiah said that a heavy vehicle carrying granite blocks was travelling alongside the auto-rickshaw when the freak accident took place. Two of the workers escaped with minor injuries in the incident.

According to the DSP, eight workers from Mangoligudem were returning from work at Kuravi when the tragedy occurred at about 8 pm.MP Maloth Kavitha also rushed to the accident spot and consoled the relatives of the victims. Tribal Welfare Minister Satayavati Rathod conveyed condolences to the family members of the deceased.

