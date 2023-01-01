Home States Telangana

Youth Congress stir on police recruitment foiled in Telangana

Extending solidarity to his party activists, former minister K Jana Reddy visited them at Goshamahal police station.

Police detain a Youth Congress member during the ‘Chalo Pragathi Bhavan’ protest against the alleged lapses in the ongoing police recruitment drive, at Somajiguda in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Mada

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding that lapses in the ongoing police recruitment drive be resolved immediately, the Congress’ youth wing attempted to lay siege to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

However, police foiled their attempts by briefly detaining them. State Youth Congress president Shiva Sena Reddy claimed that at least two workers were injured while being detained by the police.

Extending solidarity to his party activists, former minister K Jana Reddy visited them at Goshamahal police station. Speaking to the media, Jana Reddy said that the police recruitment drive was plagued by some issues, and job aspirants were demanding changes.“The State government should be as enthusiastic in addressing issues in police recruitment as they are in arresting our party workers,” he said.

