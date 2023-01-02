Bibliophile seeks Telangana govt help to open library with his 80k books

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Knowledge is the most invaluable wealth that one can share with others, and books have been the medium to spread that knowledge. There are many who have a large collection of books, but there are very few who wish to share them with the underprivileged sections. Samala Sampath Kumar, 62, a resident of Tukaramgate, is one of those rare individuals.

Having spent all his life’s savings to collect around 70,000 to 80,000 books, he is seeking the government’s help to establish a library near his house, or in some tribal area, so that the children and youth from the underprivileged sections can grow up to become enlightened citizens and compete with the world.

Having served at the Hyderabad Central University for over three decades, Sampath retired as a junior technical assistant in 2020. His father Satyanarayana, who worked in the Indian Air Force, had a collection of 20,000 books during his service. Having developed a great interest in books since his childhood, Sampath inherited and furthered his late father’s legacy and kept collecting good books. As he doesn’t own a house, Sampath has kept his collection at a friend’s house. Three rooms are filled with books which have been stacked one on top of the other.

He has approached ministers, the highest political offices in the GHMC and libraries, urging the State government to establish a library either in Tukaramgate, Addagutta or any remote tribal area, and provide him with an opportunity to work as a librarian with some honorarium, so that he can protect the books.

Unfortunately, there seem to be no takers for his offer.

He gets a pension of Rs 20,000 per month and takes care of two daughters who have graduated, and a son who is pursuing ITI. Due to retirement, he can barely afford to invest in the higher education of his children. Since his childhood, he has been suffering from post-polio residual paralysis and walks with the help of a stick.

As per the budget norms, GHMC is supposed to spend 8% of the property taxes it collects on the libraries maintained by it. So, establishing a new library comes under its jurisdiction. As Sampath is 40% disabled, there is also a provision for spending on disability welfare in GHMC. He assures that there is enough space in GHMC parks near his residence so that students appearing for competitive exams can refer to the rare collection of his books.

Sampath hopes that something could be worked out to establish a library and provide him with a post-retirement livelihood, with the State government’s support. If this doesn’t work, he is hoping that at least Telangana NRIs who are willing to give back to society, can help him in realising his dream.

Sampath Kumar can be contacted at 9849849999.

