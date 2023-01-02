Greens step up to save Chevella trees in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding the suspension of road works in Chevella, a group of environmentally conscious citizens, Nature Lovers of Hyderabad (NLH), are set to embark on a padayatra from Warangal on Monday.

The yatra will be flagged off at Venkateswara Temple in Warangal and culminate on the outskirts of Hyderabad on January 8.

The proposed road-widening works on National Highway 163 will mean that around 700 banyan trees and thousands of other trees will be removed, said members. Members of the Warangal Medhini Social Service Society and nature activists will take part in the padayatra.

