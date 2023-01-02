Hyderabad is like Kamadhenu and Kalpatharu, we need to protect it: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that Hyderabad is like Kamadhenu, a miraculous cow of plenty that gives her owner whatever he desires, and Kalpatharu, the wish-fulfilling tree which symbolises the source of eternal life and blessings not only in Hinduism but across the world cultures, and it needs to be protected in all aspects.

He was speaking after inaugurating the multi-level Kothaguda Flyover between the Botanical Garden and Kondapur Junction along with M Devanand, Chief Engineer, GHMC’s Project Wing, and Sunkara Venkata Ramana, Superintendent Engineer, Projects Wing (West Zone).

He continued the precedent he set last year during the inauguration of the Shaikpet flyover and felicitated Town Planning Supervisor Ravinder and Deputy City Planner Ganapathi for their efforts in completing the project in the stipulated time.

Stating that the State government has been working with welfare and development as their main agenda, he said: “Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the State has been focussing on providing basic amenities not just in terms of roads infrastructure but also in providing safe drinking water, quality power supply and proper drainage system.”

‘11 more projects will be executed in 2023’

Stating that he has been receiving messages on social media, expressing surprise at how swiftly several flyovers were completed post-Covid, he said: “The Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) is a major project in the provision of basic amenities. The Kothaguda Flyover is the 34th fruitful result (project) in a year. We are planning to execute 11 more projects in 2023. Unprecedented growth in the development of infrastructure is being witnessed in Hyderabad, which no other metropolitan city has seen in the country.”

Rama Rao, however, acknowledged that a lot more needs to be done and urged the people to recognise the government’s efforts in transforming Hyderabad into a global city.

He also revealed that the Strategic Nala Development Programme works will also be completed by April or March this year.“Also, the works of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) will be completed by April or March. Hyderabad will be the only city in the country which will have 100 per cent sewerage treatment,” he said.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP G Ranjith Reddy, MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar were present at the inauguration.

Second longest flyover

The Kothaguda Flyover, which links the Financial District and Hitec City with Miyapur and other areas locations, is the second longest flyover to be built under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). It includes 2.21 km of the main flyover and two ramps of 784 metres in length each. A 470-metre-long three-lane underpass at Kothaguda Junction is also part of the project

