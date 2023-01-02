Lite byte: Congress’ indecisiveness on display in Telangana

By Express News Service

Congress’ indecisiveness on display

Deciding not to take a decision is itself a decision. This was the mantra of the Congress during its days of glory when it ruled the country for decades before the Bharatiya Janata Party broke its stranglehold. The grand old party followed the same tradition and kept away from the decision on the formation of a separate Telangana State for decades.

As Karl Marx said “history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce”, the indecision of Congress is visible every now and then, even these days. A case in point: the stalemate between seniors and juniors in its Telangana unit. The Congress high command seemed to have undertaken the process of settling the dispute but despite weeks, months, and even a year has rolled by, Diggi Raja’s (Digvijay Singh) diplomacy is yet to bear fruit.

Where BJP loses, BRS gains

Political rivalry between two leaders has led to the BJP losing the opportunity of netting a “big fish”. During BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra in the Palamuru region, there was talk of the saffron party being in touch with former Congress MLA Challa Venkatrami Reddy.

In fact, another ‘tall leader’ from the region, a former minister, was also keen on joining the BJP. As the talks went on, a national office-bearer of the BJP, who hails from the region, objected to the entry of the ‘tall leader’ because of political rivalry.’

Like the clever cat that ate away the bread while two monkeys fought for it, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy grabbed the opportunity and arranged Venkatrami Reddy’s entry into the TRS fold. Undoubtedly, the BRS has stolen a march over the saffron party.

Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi, B Kartheek

