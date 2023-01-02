Home States Telangana

Lite byte: Congress’ indecisiveness on display in Telangana

A case in point: the stalemate between seniors and juniors in its Telangana unit.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Congress’ indecisiveness on display

Deciding not to take a decision is itself a decision. This was the mantra of the Congress during its days of glory when it ruled the country for decades before the Bharatiya Janata Party broke its stranglehold. The grand old party followed the same tradition and kept away from the decision on the formation of a separate Telangana State for decades.

As Karl Marx said “history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce”, the indecision of Congress is visible every now and then, even these days. A case in point: the stalemate between seniors and juniors in its Telangana unit. The Congress high command seemed to have undertaken the process of settling the dispute but despite weeks, months, and even a year has rolled by, Diggi Raja’s (Digvijay Singh) diplomacy is yet to bear fruit.

Where BJP loses, BRS gains

Political rivalry between two leaders has led to the BJP losing the opportunity of netting a “big fish”. During BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra in the Palamuru region, there was talk of the saffron party being in touch with former Congress MLA Challa Venkatrami Reddy.

In fact, another ‘tall leader’ from the region, a former minister, was also keen on joining the BJP. As the talks went on, a national office-bearer of the BJP, who hails from the region, objected to the entry of the ‘tall leader’ because of political rivalry.’

Like the clever cat that ate away the bread while two monkeys fought for it, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy grabbed the opportunity and arranged Venkatrami Reddy’s entry into the TRS fold. Undoubtedly, the BRS has stolen a march over the saffron party.

Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi, B Kartheek

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana congress BJP BRS
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp