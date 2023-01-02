Home States Telangana

Mukara village an example of self-sufficiency: Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister

The village in Ichoda mandal of Adilabad district has been successfully implementing rural development schemes and is largely self-sufficient.

Published: 02nd January 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 08:10 AM

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Stating that the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has resulted in unprecedented development in rural areas of Telangana, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday said that prestigious schemes, which are being implemented in the State, are the objects of envy of other States.

Dayakar Rao was speaking to Mukara (K) village sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi who met him along with her team in Hyderabad. Dayakar Rao said that Mukara village is fit to be an example for all other villages since it epitomises rural progress and is self-sufficient, clean and green. “It is commendable that the sarpanch has utilised the income of the gram panchayat for the development of the village,” he said.

The village in Ichoda Mandal of Adilabad district has been successfully implementing rural development schemes and is largely self-sufficient. The tractor provided by the State government through Palle Pragathi, implementation of wet and dry garbage segregation, maintenance of a dumping yard, and composting manure has now become a source of income for the village.

Sarpanch Meenakshi has been successful in implementing the concept of collecting garbage by tractor, separating it into wet and dry garbage and turning it into vermicompost. In the past one-and-a-half years, the village has earned Rs 7 lakh by selling this vermicompost.

Of this income, Rs 4 lakh was spent on solar lights and a digital library was set up with Rs 2 lakh. The sarpanch said that 100 farmers are growing organic crops in the village after being explained the benefits of organic compost.

