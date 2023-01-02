Home States Telangana

New Year tragedy: Two dead as car runs amok in Banjara Hills in Telangana

The engineering student along with his friend was driving towards Punjagutta from Jubilee Hills Check Post when the incident took place.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The New Year began on a tragic note in Hyderabad as two pedestrians were mowed down by a speeding car at Road No 3, Banjara Hills in the early hours of Sunday. An engineering student who was driving the car was allegedly in an inebriated condition when he lost control.

The two victims, identified as Eeshwari from Bhimavaram and Srinivas from Raulapalem in Andhra Pradesh, were walking on the road. Two persons were injured and three cars were damaged in the ghastly accident that took place at about 5 am.

The engineering student along with his friend was driving towards Punjagutta from Jubilee Hills Check Post when the incident took place. The injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that though they registered a case, they did not arrest the driver or his friend. In another incident, a fight broke out among some drunk youths partying in a function hall under Saidabad limits. The police arrived and brought the situation under control.

Licences cancelled

Meanwhile, the officials cancelled the driving licences of as many as 5,819 persons, after they had failed alcohol tests on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banjara Hills New Year tragedy
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp