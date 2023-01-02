New Year tragedy: Two dead as car runs amok in Banjara Hills in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The New Year began on a tragic note in Hyderabad as two pedestrians were mowed down by a speeding car at Road No 3, Banjara Hills in the early hours of Sunday. An engineering student who was driving the car was allegedly in an inebriated condition when he lost control.

The two victims, identified as Eeshwari from Bhimavaram and Srinivas from Raulapalem in Andhra Pradesh, were walking on the road. Two persons were injured and three cars were damaged in the ghastly accident that took place at about 5 am.

The engineering student along with his friend was driving towards Punjagutta from Jubilee Hills Check Post when the incident took place. The injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said that though they registered a case, they did not arrest the driver or his friend. In another incident, a fight broke out among some drunk youths partying in a function hall under Saidabad limits. The police arrived and brought the situation under control.

Licences cancelled

Meanwhile, the officials cancelled the driving licences of as many as 5,819 persons, after they had failed alcohol tests on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

