Home States Telangana

Officials look for new ways to entice tigers in Telangana

At the Kawal Tiger Reserve, authorities are looking to plant grass to attract herbivores first, and eventually tigers

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

tiger

For representational purposes

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Forest authorities are looking to plant trees, shrubs and herbs, including grass, in the Kawal Tiger Reserve with the aim to make tigers settle in the area. Authorities said the rise in the grass would ensure that herbivores, who are often taken prey by carnivores such as tigers, are also present in the area so that ecological balance can be maintained.

Experts also point out that a number of big cats from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve and Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra are relocating towards the forest and plain areas under Tamsi Mandal. Recently, one tiger and cubs were detected in Tamsi Mandal but owing to the lack of connections to access the forest areas, they are staying put outside.

Officials point out that there is one crossing by the Painganga river from where animals can move to the forest areas in Tamsi, Bazarhatnoor and Neradigonda mandals. However, a large number of cattle coming to the area for grazing destroys their habitat and eventually impacts the area’s ecological balance. Experts say this is one of the primary reasons for the low number of wild animals migrating to the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Podu land issue

Forest department employees, who have been deployed to prevent grazers from venturing into the forest areas, say that they face problems owing to strong opposition from podu land farmers.While the State government has recently announced that district administration would be issuing land-use certificates, officials stated that the number of application outweigh the amount of land available for use.

An official said they received 83,000 applications for 3.1 lakh acres of land. Less than 10 per cent of the applications are from farmers who started cultivation before 2005. Around 50 per cent of the applications are from non-tribals, he added. Due to the absence of plain land, officials will now have to come up against land grabbers in a bid to protect vital forest land and ensure that the tigers have a proper habitat.

Lack of access points

A tiger and cubs were detected in Tamsi Mandal but owing to the lack of connections to access the forest areas, they are staying put outside.  Officials point out that there is one crossing by the Painganga river from where animals can move to the forest areas in Tamsi, Bazarhatnoor and Neradigonda mandals

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Kawal Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp