Proactive measures by Centre kept Covid deaths at bay, says Telangana Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that because of the proactive measures taken by the Union government and vaccinating all the people, the country remained safe from the devastating impact of Covid-19.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of New Year at the Raj Bhavan, Tamilisai claimed that even the World Health Organisation stated this.“India is moving forward on the economic front in spite of Covid-19,” she said, adding that because of vaccination, the country avoided 45 lakh deaths.

Stating that State and Union governments should work together for the welfare and prosperity of the people, the Governor said that she wished that Telangana should be a prosperous state.“Thanks to the massive vaccination campaign, 2022 was a safe year. Millions of deaths were prevented in the country due to effective vaccination. I hope that 2023 too will be an equally safe and healthy year for the country and the State,” the Governor said.

Tamilisai also went around a handloom exhibition set up in the Darbar Hall and took a look at the sarees and other handwoven products at various stalls. She appreciated the special artistic work of the handloom weavers in coming up with the designs of the G-20 summit and ‘Azadi ka Armit Mahotsav’.

