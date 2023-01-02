Telangana: Ex-AP minister, Pawan’s aide to join BRS on January 2

Home States Telangana

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The expansion of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is all set to commence with the sibling Andhra Pradesh State.

As many as three political leaders from Andhra Pradesh - Thota Chandrasekhar, a close aide of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu and a former IRS officer Ch Parthasarathi - are all set to join BRS in the presence party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.  

Chandrasekhar’s name is being tipped for AP president of the party. He unsuccessfully contested on the YSRCP ticket for the Eluru Lok Sabha seat in 2014. Later, he joined Jana Sena and is a close aide of Pawan Kalyan. He contested from the Guntur West segment in the 2019 Assembly elections and stood in the third position.

Meanwhile, Kishore Babu held social welfare, tribal welfare and empowerment portfolios between 2014-17 in N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet.

Later, Kishore Babu, a former Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, joined Jana Sena Party before switching his loyalty to BJP. Parthasarathi unsuccessfully contested from Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat in 2019.  AP Youth and Students JAC president Rayapati Jagadeesh, in a statement, welcomed the decision of three leaders to join the BRS.

All sectors in AP were destroyed under the rule of N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Jagadeesh alleged. He said that the problems of AP could be addressed only under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao. Jana Sena leader from Ananthapur T Jaya Prakash too will join BRS on Monday.

