Telangana: Ramanna meets Maharashtra ex-MLA as BRS looks to expand

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As part of their efforts to expand to Maharashtra, BRS MLA from the erstwhile Adilabad district are increasingly active in the neighbouring State. BRS MLAs have been extensively touring many Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and have been explaining the nature of the schemes being implemented in Telangana.

On Sunday Adilabad BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna met former BJP MLA Raju Thodasam of Pandharkawada Assembly constituency of Maharashtra State in the DCCB office in Adilabad town. They discussed the welfare schemes implemented by the Telangana government and the failures of the BJP government at the Centre.

The meeting comes ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s planned tour of Maharashtra state. Raju Thodasam praised the efficient governance extended by the Telangana government.ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan, DCCB chairman Addi Bhojareddy, local leaders and others were present.

