Telangana youth aspire to crack govt exams in 2023

HYDERABAD: The first week of the new year is usually reserved for people to start working towards their goal in life, be it professional or personal. Similarly, the youth in Telangana, cutting across the divides of age and educational qualification, would be looking to blow the dust off their books and start their preparations for the examinations for direct recruitment to different departments under the State government.

With multiple notifications issued last year, the 2023 calendar year will be crucial for unemployed youth as the examinations for various posts under various categories including Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4 are lined up one after the other. This is the first such recruitment drive in the State of Telangana since its formation in 2014.

Needless to say, job aspirants do not want to forgo this ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity. Coaching institutes, libraries and reading rooms are already filled to the brim and are expected to overflow over the coming days. However, it’s not just the unemployed persons, many people, with the aim to get a better post, are also looking to appear for the examinations.

Challagundla Mahesh, a police sub-inspector, said he is aiming to crack Group 1 exams. “During my leisure, I prepare for the Mains examination. It’s not just me, but many of my friends and colleagues are also preparing to improve their posts in the government sector,” he added.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued 26 notifications for 18,263 vacancies in various departments. The selection for most jobs under the TSPSC will be held in 2023. Likewise, the examinations for the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board’s (TSLPRB) 16,587 vacancies at various levels will also be expedited in 2023.

Even while the new year festivities were on, on Sunday, the TSLPRB issued a schedule of final written examination dates for 11 various category posts. Similarly, according to TSPSC sources, the Mains examination for Group 1 services will also be released shortly. Recently, the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) also issued a notification for 5,204 staff nurse posts.

