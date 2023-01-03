Bandi: Resolve issues in police recruitment drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday found fault with the Telangana government for not sorting the “lapses” in the ongoing police recruitment drive. He demanded that the government immediately rectify the mistakes in the police constable and SI preliminary examination and physical tests.

During an interaction with several police job applicants in Karimnagar, Sanjay was urged to exert pressure on the government to follow the previous system of recruitment. In a statement issued later in the day, Sanjay said thousands of job aspirants have been complaining that the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has conducted the tests contrary to the notification issued by the board.

Seeking to know why the rules for the shot put, and long jump are more stringent than the Army selection tests, He said that thousands of aspirants were disqualified due to these rules and regulations. He alleged discrepancies in the selection process.

Meanwhile, Sanjay welcomed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the demonetisation implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. He said that the judgment has proved that the Prime Minister’s policies are in the best interest of the people.

