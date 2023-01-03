Class V student gifts notebooks to Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy’s call to people to bring stationery items instead of bouquets or shawls as new year gifts, a Class V student bought notebooks with the money he had saved in his piggy bank. Mohammad Asad Jillani, a student of Revathi School in Shankarpally, spent Rs 1,500 to buy the notebooks and gifted it to the Minister on Monday.

Congratulating Asad on coming forward to help the needy, Sabitha appreciated the gesture. The Minister had urged people not to bring bouquets or shawls while coming to meet her during the New Year celebrations.

“Instead, bring stationery items like notebooks, bags, water bottles, pens, pencils, mats, and other items which can be utilised by the children and Anganwadi centres in the State,” she had said.

Along with Asad, some leaders and officials from different districts also gifted notebooks to the Minister which will be given to the poor students in government schools. “It will be very beneficial for students and Anganwadis if we can provide the necessary material to them,’’ said the Minister requesting everyone to follow the same. She has also asked leaders to adopt government schools.

