Home States Telangana

Disha case: HC adjourns hearing of PILs in ‘encounter’ deaths to Jan 23

There is no reason to be confident given the Telangana State and SIT’s actions, she said.

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC for representational purposes.

Telangana High Court for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After hearing the arguments of senior counsel from the Supreme Court Vrinda Grover and other advocates representing the petitioners in the group of PILs in ‘encounter’ deaths of the accused in Disha’s rape and murder case, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday considered the request of the Office of the Advocate General, seeking more time to present its case and adjourned the case to January 23 for further hearing.

Presenting her arguments before the bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Judge N Thukaramji, Vrinda Grover said that the Telangana should have acknowledged the three-member Sirpurkar Commission report and ordered the State Police to file an FIR against the 10 police officers. She emphasised that the Commission’s findings were adequate to create a cognizable offence against the then police officers.

She maintained that the Supreme Court had ordered FIRs to be lodged in situations where Commissions of Inquiry had advised action against police implicated in encounter deaths. She cited Supreme Court judgments in the Manipur encounters case to support her claim.

She also maintained that the State has a constitutional and statutory responsibility to file the FIR and conduct the inquiry. “The State of Telangana, however, has not. The State of Telangana did not exhibit any impartiality for the preservation of constitutional rights even during the Commission of Inquiry procedures,” she said.

Biased probe
Grover also said that there was no thorough inquiry at all, pointing to the SIT’s biased probe. There were errors and flaws in every area of the so-called investigations. The SIT ignored the numerous inconsistencies surrounding the retrieval of Disha’s belongings, the inability to positively identify the four accused, the willful oversight of failing to gather CCTV video, and the loss of the medical records of the injured police officers.

In her closing remarks, senior counsel stated that rather than the “quick justice” administered by the officers, the main issue, in this case, concerned substantial justice for women.  The court’s authority cannot be usurped by the police. There is no reason to be confident given the Telangana State and SIT’s actions, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha rape and murder case Telangana High Court
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp