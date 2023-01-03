Husband of actress, Hyderbad businessman found consuming narcotics on New Year's Eve: Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The New Year celebrations turned glum for the husband of a Telugu actor and a city-based businessman after they were found using narcotics by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW). The law enforcement agency has seized two grams of cocaine from their possession.

The accused were identified as Mohit Agarwal alias Myron Mohit, 30, who is the husband of actor Neha Deshpande, and businessman Manyam Krishna Kishore Reddy, 59. They live in Kondapur and Banjara Hills, respectively.

Police said Mohit is an international event organiser who started in 2014 and has been hosting several DJ events and parties in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, and Bengaluru. “Further, Mohit developed a very good relationship with pub owners as well as international DJs by giving perks to them. He has links to more than 50 drug peddlers and consumers,” police said.

Cops added that Mohit became addicted to cocaine and other narcotic substances. Krishna runs a construction company, KMC Private Limited, and hosts parties along with his friends in pubs and private guesthouses. Police said he was also addicted to drugs.

“Krishna regularly visits Goa and has good relations with Edwin (a notorious drug smuggler who was recently caught by Hyderabad cops) who gets him cocaine for his consumption,” police said. Cops added that Krishna also had drug supplier contacts in Bengaluru and used to travel to the State. He was caught by the H-NEW along with Ramgopalpet police from his residence.

