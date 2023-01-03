Home States Telangana

Husband of actress, Hyderbad businessman found consuming narcotics on New Year's Eve: Police

Cops said that he was an international event organiser who started in 2014 and has been hosting several DJ events and parties in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, and Bengaluru.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Drug addiction, Narcotics, Brown sugar, Marijuana

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The New Year celebrations turned glum for the husband of a Telugu actor and a city-based businessman after they were found using narcotics by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW). The law enforcement agency has seized two grams of cocaine from their possession.  

The accused were identified as Mohit Agarwal alias Myron Mohit, 30, who is the husband of actor Neha Deshpande, and businessman Manyam Krishna Kishore Reddy, 59. They live in Kondapur and Banjara Hills, respectively.

Police said Mohit is an international event organiser who started in 2014 and has been hosting several DJ events and parties in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, and Bengaluru. “Further, Mohit developed a very good relationship with pub owners as well as international DJs by giving perks to them. He has links to more than 50 drug peddlers and consumers,” police said.

Cops added that Mohit became addicted to cocaine and other narcotic substances. Krishna runs a construction company, KMC Private Limited, and hosts parties along with his friends in pubs and private guesthouses. Police said he was also addicted to drugs.

“Krishna regularly visits Goa and has good relations with Edwin (a notorious drug smuggler who was recently caught by Hyderabad cops) who gets him cocaine for his consumption,” police said. Cops added that Krishna also had drug supplier contacts in Bengaluru and used to travel to the State. He was caught by the H-NEW along with Ramgopalpet police from his residence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year celebrations narcotics
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp