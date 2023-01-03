Home States Telangana

Kataram Welfare school students stage protest

She said she would submit a report to the collector on what she had learnt after interacting with the students.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Protests

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Demanding the removal of school principal N Chaithanya, girl students of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School boycotted their classes on Monday and staged a protest outside the school campus in Kataram. Students alleged that the principal was deliberately harassing them by asking them to do manual work on the school premises.

Later, Regional Co-ordinator Officer (RCO) A V Rajalakshmi rushed to the school with her staff. She interacted with the students and learnt from them their grievances. She said she would submit a report to the collector on what she had learnt after interacting with the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kataram Protest boycott girl students
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp