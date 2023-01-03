Kataram Welfare school students stage protest

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Demanding the removal of school principal N Chaithanya, girl students of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School boycotted their classes on Monday and staged a protest outside the school campus in Kataram. Students alleged that the principal was deliberately harassing them by asking them to do manual work on the school premises.

Later, Regional Co-ordinator Officer (RCO) A V Rajalakshmi rushed to the school with her staff. She interacted with the students and learnt from them their grievances. She said she would submit a report to the collector on what she had learnt after interacting with the students.

BHUPALPALLY: Demanding the removal of school principal N Chaithanya, girl students of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School boycotted their classes on Monday and staged a protest outside the school campus in Kataram. Students alleged that the principal was deliberately harassing them by asking them to do manual work on the school premises. Later, Regional Co-ordinator Officer (RCO) A V Rajalakshmi rushed to the school with her staff. She interacted with the students and learnt from them their grievances. She said she would submit a report to the collector on what she had learnt after interacting with the students.