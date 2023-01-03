Home States Telangana

Slumping cotton prices worry ryots

Farmers are worried that they would not even be able to cover the investment costs with less price.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

cotton yarns

Image for representation purpose

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The steep fall in the cotton price over the last few weeks has added to farmers’ woes. Even though the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) recently announced that they would compete with private traders in the open market to procure cotton, the prices have failed to remain stable.

Farmers are worried that they would not even be able to cover the investment costs with less price. The cotton purchase began in October at Rs 8,300 per quintal for top-quality cotton (less than 12% moisture); after CCI’s entry in the market, the prices went slightly up. 

