Telangana activist Sridhar Reddy passes away

An alumni of Osmania University, Sridhar Reddy served as AP Sports Authority chairman during N Janardhan Reddy’s tenure as the chief minister of the united Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:40 AM

Telangana activist M Sridhar Reddy

Sampoorna Telangana Praja Samithi (STPS) leader M Sridhar Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sampoorna Telangana Praja Samithi (STPS) leader M Sridhar Reddy, who participated in the first generation separate Telangana movement in 1969, passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 76.

Sridhar Reddy is survived by a daughter. His last rites will be performed at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam. Sridhar Reddy participated in the separate Telangana movement even before the separate State movement launched by the then Chief Minister Marri Channa Reddy.

An alumnus of Osmania University, Sridhar Reddy served as AP Sports Authority chairman during N Janardhan Reddy’s tenure as the chief minister of the united Andhra Pradesh.

In 1972, several STPS candidates, under the leadership of Sridhar Reddy, contested in the Assembly elections. But, only Thakkalapalli Purushotham Rao was elected from the Wardhannapet Assembly segment.  

Expressing condolences on the demise of Sridhar Reddy, Chief Minister K  Chandrasekhar Rao recalled his contribution in the first and final stages of the separate Telangana movement.

Rao said that Sridhar Reddy played an active and vital role in the movement of 1969 and worked uncompromisingly for the values he believed in.  Meanwhile, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy also condoled the death of Sridhar Reddy.

