Tribal farmer who owns 5-acre land turns beggar

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The cup of woes of tribal farmers keeps overflowing all the time. One such farmer has turned into a beggar and his two sons, daily wage labourers, though he owns five acres of land.

Meghavath Bichyanayak, a resident of Thumbhavi thanda under Samsthan Narayanapuram mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, has two sons and as many daughters. He spent thousands of rupees by raising loans for levelling his land which was covered with stones and gravel and sinking two borewells.

As he became old, his sons took over farming a few years ago but later on the government took away his ownership rights on the land. His 5.18 acres land went into party B — prohibited list — in Dharani. As a result, he became ineligible for the Rythu Bandhu subsidy. Even Rythu Bima is not applicable to him.

Bichyanayak brought his problem to the notice of all officials including the district collector but to no avail.

Recently, forest officials stepped in, claiming that his land belongs to the Forest Department and warned him against entering the lands in the future.

While his two sons turned into daily wage labourers to pay the debts incurred for developing the land. As there was no support to him, Bichyanayak began begging to feed his wife and himself at Sarala Maisamma temple near Thumbhavi thanda.

Bichyanayak said that once he and his family of two sons led a comfortable life by farming on their land. In fact, he helped others too. He is not earning even Rs 100 per day by begging. There were days when he and his family used to go without food.

Mandal revenue officials said they were working per the government’s orders. Forest officials said that as per the old records, most of the land in this area belongs to the forest department.

‘INELIGIBLE’

After the government took away his ownership rights on the land, he became ineligible for the Rythu Bandhu subsidy and even Rythu Bima.

NALGONDA: The cup of woes of tribal farmers keeps overflowing all the time. One such farmer has turned into a beggar and his two sons, daily wage labourers, though he owns five acres of land. Meghavath Bichyanayak, a resident of Thumbhavi thanda under Samsthan Narayanapuram mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, has two sons and as many daughters. He spent thousands of rupees by raising loans for levelling his land which was covered with stones and gravel and sinking two borewells. As he became old, his sons took over farming a few years ago but later on the government took away his ownership rights on the land. His 5.18 acres land went into party B — prohibited list — in Dharani. As a result, he became ineligible for the Rythu Bandhu subsidy. Even Rythu Bima is not applicable to him. Bichyanayak brought his problem to the notice of all officials including the district collector but to no avail. Recently, forest officials stepped in, claiming that his land belongs to the Forest Department and warned him against entering the lands in the future. While his two sons turned into daily wage labourers to pay the debts incurred for developing the land. As there was no support to him, Bichyanayak began begging to feed his wife and himself at Sarala Maisamma temple near Thumbhavi thanda. Bichyanayak said that once he and his family of two sons led a comfortable life by farming on their land. In fact, he helped others too. He is not earning even Rs 100 per day by begging. There were days when he and his family used to go without food. Mandal revenue officials said they were working per the government’s orders. Forest officials said that as per the old records, most of the land in this area belongs to the forest department. ‘INELIGIBLE’ After the government took away his ownership rights on the land, he became ineligible for the Rythu Bandhu subsidy and even Rythu Bima.