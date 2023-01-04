Home States Telangana

DNA test helps woman get back her baby boy in Telangana's Mancherial 

In fact, after delivery, Pavani was shown a male child but the nurses later handed over a female child to her.

Published: 04th January 2023 10:38 AM

Pavani holds her baby boy at the Mancherial hospital on Tuesday

Pavani holds her baby boy at the Mancherial hospital on Tuesday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: DNA test results have come to the rescue of a new mom who gave birth at the Government General Hospital in Mancherial and alleged that her male baby had been swapped with a female baby on December 27. The male baby was handed over to Pavani of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district while the female baby was given to Mamatha, from Royyalapalli in Chennur. The report of the DNA test result was opened in the presence of the in-charge deputy commissioner of police, Akhil Mahajan and the parents of the two infants on Tuesday.

According to Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Harischandra Reddy, the infants were handed over to their mothers after showing the DNA test results to them, ending the week-long suspense. The two infants have been under neonatal care till now after the dispute arose. Both the infants are healthy though for one week they could not get their mother’s milk. The doctors performed a C-section surgery on both mothers in a span of eight minutes which led to a little confusion resulting in the babies being swapped.

In fact, after delivery, Pavani was shown a male child but the nurses later handed over a female child to her. She objected and claimed that swapping took place. Meanwhile, Mamatha’s family members who were handed over the male infant, insisted that it was their child. They even lodged a complaint with the police that their male child was not handed over to them even as Pavani insisted that the baby boy was hers. As there was no way the dispute could be resolved, the doctors sent blood samples of the babies for DNA testing. A caretaker and a staff nurse were suspended for the goof-up.

