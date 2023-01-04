KCR stole Central govt funds meant for panchayats: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a “thief who stole Central funds meant for gram panchayats”, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday said that the Union government will definitely recover the funds involved. Revealing that he has written a letter to the Union minister concerned, Sanjay said that the funds should be deposited into the accounts of sarpanches immediately.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office here, he ridiculed the induction of AP leaders into the BRS. “How could KCR announce BRS State president for AP without even having a national president yet? This is an indication of how the party would function,” Sanjay said. He reminded that Rao used to insult and poke fun at Andhra culture while instigating the people of Telangana.

On the chief minister’s promise of giving free power across the country, Sanjay dared KCR to first pay bills worth Rs 20,000 crore which he said the State government owes to Discoms, and pull them out of Rs 60,000 crore losses.

“What is your stand on Polavaram? Do you want them to increase or decrease the height of the dam? You didn’t even speak about Rayalaseema LIS which was being constructed by AP illegally until I complained to the Centre. You didn’t even attend the Apex Council meeting in August to resolve the issue. Instead of making statements, you should go to AP and speak,” Sanjay dared Rao.

He also saw a conspiracy in the State government releasing 25 job notifications in the recent past, as he felt that the CM lacked the commitment to fill the vacancies. “He is only trying to keep the unemployed youth busy in coaching centres during the election year,” Sanjay said.

Claiming that Telangana ranked 21st in school education, fifth in unemployment, fourth in farmer suicides among all the States, and that sexual assaults have increased by 15 per cent in 2022; Sanjay wondered if KCR wanted to get the entire nation’s youth drunk and pushing the country into a debt trap, selling government properties and grabbing private lands across the country, by emulating his party’s policies through BRS.

No BRS wave, only hype: Maharashtra minister

Rajanna-Sircilla: Describing it as nothing but propaganda, Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Munigantiwar on Tuesday said that there was no BRS wave in the country. He was speaking after visiting the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada. “The Maharashtra government has allocated funds to establish a Telugu Academy in areas like Sholapur, Chandrapur and Bhiwandi which are dominated by Telugus. We are giving priority to Telugu-speaking people on par with Marathas and Gujaratis,” Munigantiwar said.

