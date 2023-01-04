Home States Telangana

Kharge tells dissidents to train with Revanth

Some senior leaders in the State Congress have raised a banner of revolt against Revanth’s leadership and are skipping his programmes.

Published: 04th January 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge is learnt to have called Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and asked him to persuade dissident faction leaders to attend a training session being conducted by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday. Some senior leaders in the State Congress have raised a banner of revolt against Revanth’s leadership and are skipping his programmes.

However, the dissident leaders attending the training programme appears doubtful. The TPCC is holding a day-long training session on various issues such as Dharani portal, party insurance claims, social media management, election management, and ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra’ involving all of its leaders. It is learnt that the senior leaders are preparing their “defence” to skip the training programme. Last month, several senior leaders in the party openly expressed their dissent, accusing Revanth Reddy of taking decisions on appointments to various PCC committees without consulting them.

Uttam Kumar Reddy himself left for Delhi to attend a meeting of the ‘Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence’ which is also scheduled on Wednesday. He is expected to return only after the conclusion of the programme being organised by Revanth. Adding fuel to the speculation of seniors skipping the meeting, AICC programme implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, during a conversation with reporters, said that he was not aware of the programme.“Perhaps, it would be a routine PCC programme,” Maheshwar Reddy quipped.

Referring to Revanth’s proposed yatra, AICC programme implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said that AICC called for only local-level padayatra. In spite of it, AICC secretary Bose Raju told TNIE that the training session is being organised on AICC’s directions. He said the training session is designed in such a way that four members from each constituency will be trained at the PCC level and they will have to carry forward the same in the district and Mandal levels. He said he also spoke to a few dissident leaders. “It was routine, nothing special about it,” he said.

Dissidents may skip training programme
It appears doubtful that the dissidents will attend the training programme as Uttam Kumar himself left for Delhi and will be back only after the event.

TAGS
AICC Mallikarjun Kharge Revanth Reddy
