Protest over SSD leader’s comments on Goddess

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Basara temple priests and employees, along with villagers on Tuesday staged a road blockade against the comments of Samatha Sainik Dal (SSD) district president and singer Rangerla Rajesh on Goddesses Saraswathi Devi.

Basara sarpanch Laxman Rao and others demanded the State government book Rajesh under the PD Act. Later, the protesters took out a rally at the police station and lodged a complaint against Rajesh.

A video clip of Rajesh’s comments denigrating the Goddess of Learning has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, Rajesh can be heard questioning the portrayal of the Goddess as one holding a veena, instead of a book.

He further reminded that the Goddess is described as ‘kamarupini’ (one who assumes any form to fight dark forces) in the popular Sanskrit hymn ‘saraswati namastubhyam varade kamarupini...’ sung in Her praise by her devotees.

He also sought to know from which university the Goddess had secured Her education qualifications. The video clip comes close on the heels of derogatory remarks on Swamy Ayyappa by Bairi Naresh, an atheist who has since been arrested.

ADILABAD: Basara temple priests and employees, along with villagers on Tuesday staged a road blockade against the comments of Samatha Sainik Dal (SSD) district president and singer Rangerla Rajesh on Goddesses Saraswathi Devi. Basara sarpanch Laxman Rao and others demanded the State government book Rajesh under the PD Act. Later, the protesters took out a rally at the police station and lodged a complaint against Rajesh. A video clip of Rajesh’s comments denigrating the Goddess of Learning has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, Rajesh can be heard questioning the portrayal of the Goddess as one holding a veena, instead of a book. He further reminded that the Goddess is described as ‘kamarupini’ (one who assumes any form to fight dark forces) in the popular Sanskrit hymn ‘saraswati namastubhyam varade kamarupini...’ sung in Her praise by her devotees. He also sought to know from which university the Goddess had secured Her education qualifications. The video clip comes close on the heels of derogatory remarks on Swamy Ayyappa by Bairi Naresh, an atheist who has since been arrested.