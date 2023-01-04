South Central Railway logs best-ever freight loading in December

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway has registered its best-ever monthly loading in December 2022. The zone loaded 12.160 million tonnes (MT) of freight during the month, recording a 21% growth over the corresponding period in 2021. Incidentally, SCR also achieved the best-ever incremental loading amongst all zones of Indian Railways during December 2022.

During April 2022-December 2022, SCR loaded 96.384 MT of freight, which is 13% higher compared to the corresponding period in 2021. The growth rebound in freight loading is seen across the freight segment, with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels in December 2022 compared to December 2021. The demand from freight customers was continually monitored so as to provide a timely supply of wagons.

The average number of wagons supplied per day in December 2022 was 6,041 wagons, which is 21% more when compared with December 2021 (4,982 wagons). Commodity-wise details of the freight loading during December 2022 are: coal-6.198 MT, cement-3.065 MT and fertilisers-0.745 MT. Similarly, freight loading of other commodities like food grains, POL, containers etc stood at 2.019 MT. All this has resulted in the total freight loading of the zone increasing by 21% during December 2022 when compared with 10.099 MT during December 2021.

