Home States Telangana

Telangana leads country in providing dialysis services, reminds Harish Rao

The minister was speaking after inaugurating a five-bed dialysis centre at the Choutuppal Community Health Centre. 

Published: 04th January 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister T Harish Rao takes a selfie with staff of the Community Health Centre at Marriguda after inaugurating the 30-bed healthcare facility on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that Telangana was in the forefront of providing dialysis services and it has now become a role model for other States to emulate.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating a five-bed dialysis centre at the Choutuppal Community Health Centre. “Before the formation of Telangana, there were only three dialysis centres. Now, we have 102 centres,” he said.

Stating that at least Rs 100 crore was required per year to just maintain a dialysis centre, he said: “No other State has the kind of dialysis facilities that we are providing here. We are showing the way for others to follow. During a visit our State, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was impressed by the treatment being provided given by our government to kidney patients.”He said that Stalin too wanted to set up dialysis centres in Tamil Nadu on the lines of Telangana.

Pensions to kidney patients

The minister said that Telangana was the only State which is providing bus passes and pensions to kidney patients. He also disclosed that a palliative centre for cancer patients will also be set up in Choutuppal. A 100-bed hospital too will be opened in Munugode constituency in the coming days, Harish added.

Meanwhile, the minister alleged that the Centre has failed to provide even basic facilities at the AIIMS, Bibinagar.“The State government has allotted Rs 5 crore worth of land for establishing AIIMS in Bibinagar. But the Union government has not provided even basic facilities for MBBS students. There are no emergency services, no blood bank or operation theatres and no services are being provided for pregnant women,” Harish alleged.

He said that eight medical colleges have been set up in Telangana in one year and eight more colleges will be set up during the next year.Munugode MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao five-bed dialysis centre Choutuppal Community Health Centre
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp