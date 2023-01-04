Telangana leads country in providing dialysis services, reminds Harish Rao

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that Telangana was in the forefront of providing dialysis services and it has now become a role model for other States to emulate.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating a five-bed dialysis centre at the Choutuppal Community Health Centre. “Before the formation of Telangana, there were only three dialysis centres. Now, we have 102 centres,” he said.

Stating that at least Rs 100 crore was required per year to just maintain a dialysis centre, he said: “No other State has the kind of dialysis facilities that we are providing here. We are showing the way for others to follow. During a visit our State, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was impressed by the treatment being provided given by our government to kidney patients.”He said that Stalin too wanted to set up dialysis centres in Tamil Nadu on the lines of Telangana.

Pensions to kidney patients

The minister said that Telangana was the only State which is providing bus passes and pensions to kidney patients. He also disclosed that a palliative centre for cancer patients will also be set up in Choutuppal. A 100-bed hospital too will be opened in Munugode constituency in the coming days, Harish added.

Meanwhile, the minister alleged that the Centre has failed to provide even basic facilities at the AIIMS, Bibinagar.“The State government has allotted Rs 5 crore worth of land for establishing AIIMS in Bibinagar. But the Union government has not provided even basic facilities for MBBS students. There are no emergency services, no blood bank or operation theatres and no services are being provided for pregnant women,” Harish alleged.

He said that eight medical colleges have been set up in Telangana in one year and eight more colleges will be set up during the next year.Munugode MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was present on the occasion.

