Centre sanctioned Rs 433 cr for five RoBs in TS: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disclosing that the Union government has sanctioned Rs 433 crore for the construction of five Road-over-Bridges (RoBs) including Teegalaguttapalli RoB in Karimnagar district, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay said that the Centre has decided to construct the RoBs without the State’s share under Sethu Bandhan scheme.

He said that Rs 126.74 crore has been sanctioned for the Karimnagar RoB, Rs 38.50 crore for Vikarabad, Rs 90.10 crore for Warangal, Rs 127.5 crore for Nizamabad and Rs 50 crore for Hanamkonda ROB by the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the RoBs, Sanjay said that it showed the Centre’s commitment to solving the issues faced by the people.

