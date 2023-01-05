Ramappa temple to host its 1st ‘Heritage Temple Dance Festival’ on Jan 21

Niharika Saila By

HYDERABAD: Similar to the signature temple festivals at Khajuraho, Mahabaleshwar, Konark and other historic structures in the country, Ramappa temple will be hosting its first ‘Heritage Temple Dance Festival’ on January 21. The Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT), in collaboration with Paramparaa Foundation, Telangana Tourism and the Archaeological Survey of India, has decided to organise the Ramappa dance festival in the temple premises every year from now. Though many Gudi Samabaralu have been conducted in the temple, this will be the only annual fest.

Speaking to TNIE, Prof M Panduranga Rao, founder of KHT, said, “KHT along with the other departments, has taken the responsibility to organise this festival as an annual event. After the inscription of Ramappa temple as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and with the recent visit of President Droupadi Murmu, the stature of the temple has been further elevated.”

“Renowned performer Mallika Sarabhai and other dancers will be performing at the festival in the evening. This year, the festival will be conducted for only one day, and in the coming years, we will extend it to three days to a week, on par with the international festivals conducted at World Heritage monuments,” Prof Panduranga Rao said.

He said though Ramappa temple has the capability to be a national and international tourism hub, its potential has not been harvested. “This festival will help in highlighting and exposing the temple to a larger audience. We hope that the festival attracts people from across the country who love art and architecture,” Prof Panduranga Rao added.

Speaking on the cultural richness of Ramappa temple, Kusuma Surya Kiran, founder of Seva Tourism and Cultural Society, said, “On the pillars of Ramappa temple, we find inscriptions and carvings of the art forms and social issues along with Hindu mythology. These inscriptions have inspired Nataraj Ramakrishna, who revived the Perini dance form that eventually became the Telangana State dance form. Thus, these festivals will help in promoting the culture and traditions of the Kakatiya dynasty for future generations. It also provides employment opportunities to the local people as well.”

