Telangana govt files plea on Poachgate-to-CBI order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday filed a writ appeal in the High Court, seeking the quashing of the December 26, 2022 order of Justice B Vijaysen Reddy handing over the investigation of the BRS MLAs poaching case to the CBI. The State government also prayed for the restoration of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case.

The petition claimed that the three accused -- Ramchandra Bharati, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji -- were caught red-handed while attempting to persuade four MLAs of the BRS to join the BJP by offering huge bribes and civil contracts. The petition said that this was an attempt to destroy the democratic setup and bring down the elected government in Telangana. This important aspect was ignored by the single judge, it said.

The single judge had quashed the GO issued by the State government constituting the SIT even though the three accused had not made any request in this regard, the petition said and added that this clearly demonstrated that the judge had gone outside of his purview. The writ appeal is likely to come up for hearing before a bench led by the Chief Justice in a day or two.

