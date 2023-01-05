Home States Telangana

Telangana HC orders Hyderabad police to allow Panchayati Raj Sanghatan Dharna

The judge directed the petitioner to confine the number of persons to not more than 300 and to furnish an undertaking to the police to this effect, along with fresh dates for the dharna.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Hyderabad police commissioner to consider the request of Congress working president Mahesh Goud seeking permission to hold the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sanghatan Dharna at Dharna Chowk with 300 party leaders to air their grievances on the various problems being faced by sarpanches and members of Local Bodies across the State.

The judge directed the petitioner to confine the number of persons to not more than 300 and to furnish an undertaking to the police to this effect, along with fresh dates for the dharna. The petitioner had moved a lunch motion petition on Wednesday challenging the rejection order issued by the Central Zone DCP dated January 1, 2023 citing a law and order problem. Ponnam Ashok Goud, counsel for the petitioner, briefed the court that the BRS government’s numerous initiatives have caused the sarpanches and elected members of local bodies to experience financial hardship, live pitifully, and in some cases, resort to suicide.

