Warangal Commissioner suspends two SIs, CI on disciplinary grounds

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Based on two separate complaints, Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath on Tuesday took disciplinary action against an inspector and two sub-inspectors, and placed the trio under suspension.

According to sources, the police commissioner suspended Subedari SI P Punnam Chandra on disciplinary grounds for exerting pressure on a woman complainant to reach a compromise with her relative who allegedly harassed her physically.

The woman from Subedari area approached the SI with a complaint, seeking action against her relative. However, SI Chandar allegedly pressurised her to compromise her harasser, following which the woman approached the Commissioner of Police and gave a complaint. Based on her complaint, the Commissioner of Police suspended Punnam Chander on Tuesday night.

Illicit affair

The CP also placed Geesugonda Inspector R Venkateshwarlu and Damera SI A Haripriya under suspension for allegedly having an illicit affair. The duo were suspended after Haripriya’s husband approached the CP and complained about the alleged affair between Haripriya and Venkateshwarlu.

According to sources, SI Haripriya’s husband also submitted evidence of the affair between the two police officers in the form of WhatsApp messages, prompting the CP to initiate disciplinary action against the duo.

