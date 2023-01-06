Home States Telangana

Farmer suicide is State murder says Bandi

In a media statement, Sanjay condemned the way the police shifted the body of the farmer, and prevented others from representing the issue to the district collector on Wednesday.

Published: 06th January 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of farmers from eight villages coming under Kamareddy and Yellareddy Assembly constituncies stage a protest in front of the District Integrated Collectorate Complex in Kamareddy

A large number of farmers from eight villages coming under Kamareddy and Yellareddy Assembly constituncies stage a protest in front of the District Integrated Collectorate Complex in Kamareddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the suicide of Payyavula Ramulu as a ‘State murder’, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday demanded district collector and the minister concerned to hold talks with the farmers and resolve their objections to the master plan.

In a media statement, Sanjay condemned the way the police shifted the body of the farmer, and prevented others from representing the issue to the district collector on Wednesday. “It is undemocratic to set up barricades and prevent farmers from meeting the collector. Doesn’t the collector have any time to listen to people’s grievances?” he asked.

Warning officials that power was never permanent for any government, Sanjay said that there will be serious consequences if the due procedure was not followed in notifying and implementing the master plan.

“When there is a need for a master plan for the development of the town, the government should acquire barren lands. How can acquiring cultivable lands for the purpose be justified?” the BJP MP asked, demanding officials to make changes in the green zone and the industrial zone of the town, after discussing with farmers.

Sanjay also condemned the arrest of BJYM activists and candidates appearing for police recruitment exams when they tried to go to Pragathi Bhavan to voice their concerns regarding the recruitment process and rules on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Payyavula Ramulu Bandi Sanjay State murder
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp