Farmer suicide is State murder says Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the suicide of Payyavula Ramulu as a ‘State murder’, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday demanded district collector and the minister concerned to hold talks with the farmers and resolve their objections to the master plan.

In a media statement, Sanjay condemned the way the police shifted the body of the farmer, and prevented others from representing the issue to the district collector on Wednesday. “It is undemocratic to set up barricades and prevent farmers from meeting the collector. Doesn’t the collector have any time to listen to people’s grievances?” he asked.

Warning officials that power was never permanent for any government, Sanjay said that there will be serious consequences if the due procedure was not followed in notifying and implementing the master plan.

“When there is a need for a master plan for the development of the town, the government should acquire barren lands. How can acquiring cultivable lands for the purpose be justified?” the BJP MP asked, demanding officials to make changes in the green zone and the industrial zone of the town, after discussing with farmers.

Sanjay also condemned the arrest of BJYM activists and candidates appearing for police recruitment exams when they tried to go to Pragathi Bhavan to voice their concerns regarding the recruitment process and rules on Thursday.

